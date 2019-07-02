|
Michael F. Walstead, 67, of Higbee Missouri died June 30, 2019. Mike was born on August 13, 1951 in Renick, the son of Melvin Carl and Bertille Catherine (Rupp) Walstead. He married Virginia Grapes on July 31, 1987.
Mike was an employee of Everlast for 35 years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed restoring and custom-re-building Ford trucks, which he entered in car shows.
Mike is survived by his wife Virginia of the home, sons Michael R Walstead of Joplin, MO; Ronald Walstead of Moberly, MO; step-son Everett "Chuck"? Pitts of Higbee, MO. Step-daughter Laura (Jamie) Turner of Bevier, MO; daughters Dianna Walstead of Joplin, MO; Brandi (Leo) Walstead Keelan of Newberg, Oregon; Carla Ferro of Moberly, MO; Tamera (Doug) Sinclair of Moberly, MO; sister Rose (Larry) Lenz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 25 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his late wife, Rhonda Daiprai; sister Teresa Wyatt and his parents.
Visitation will be held at Million Taylor Funeral Home in Moberly 3-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd with funeral services immediately following.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 2, 2019