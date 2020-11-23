1/1
Michelle Green
Michelle Lynette Green, 52, of Moberly, MO, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home.

Michelle was born on August 20, 1968, in Moberly, MO, the daughter of Walter W. and Velma E. (Barrett) Green. She attended school at Huntsville, MO, and was an employee at Wal-Mart Super Center in Moberly for 34 years. Michelle enjoyed listening to her beloved St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs whenever possible and attending games with Reedy.

She is survived by her mother, Velma Green of Mt. Airy, MO; sister Lisa Radanovich and husband David of Chapel Hill, NC; companion, Reedy Oliver of Moberly, MO, grandmother, Vernal Lawnick of Maryville, MO; several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her special dog Joey.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father Walter W. Green.

A private family funeral was held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville. A public graveside service was in the Huntsville City Cemetery, Wednesday, September 30, at 11:45 am. Visitation was on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the Patton Funeral Home. Due to family health concerns, the family will not be present at the visitation. Memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation (curearthritis.org), 19200 Von Karmen Ave, Suite 350, Irvine, CA 92612, or can be left at the funeral home

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Nov. 23, 2020.
