Minnie Ruth Slavens, 96, of Moberly, passed away Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at Ravenwood Terrace Assisted Living in Moberly, MO.
She was born August 21st, 1923 in Monroe County near Holliday, MO to Florence (Newsem) and Roy Carr. She attended rural grade schools and graduated with honors as valedictorian from Middle Grove High School in the Class of 1941.
Minnie married Wesley Price Slavens on February 23, 1944 after his return from military service. She worked at P.N. Hirsch and then for the Moberly Public School system, as a special needs aide from 1966 until retiring in 2004.
Minnie was an active member of the Trinity Methodist Church where she served on various committees. She was known for her quick wit, remarkable memory and kindness to all.
Minnie is preceded in death by her husband, former Moberly Police Chief, Wesley Slavens; brother, Tom Carr and sisters, Amber Hogan and Annie Davis.
Surviving include daughters, Donna (Roy) Lack of Scottsdale, AZ and Bonnie (Joe) Stout of Mesa AZ; grandson, Steven (Rachel) Lack of Phoenix, AZ; granddaughters, Sherilyn (Todd) Gourley of Fort Collins, CO and Carolyn Moore of Stillwater, OK; great grandson, Henry Lack of Phoenix AZ; nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
Services celebrating Minnie's life will be held Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church in Moberly, MO. Interment will follow at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14th, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly, MO. ??Memorial contributions are appreciated to Unfinished Pieces, PO Box 794?Moberly, MO 65270 or to Special Olympics Missouri, 305 Special Olympics Dr., Jefferson City, MO 65101
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019