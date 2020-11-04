Mona S. Baker, 66, of Marshall, MO, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at First Christian Church in Marshall with Rev. Jay Self officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required at all times in the church and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the American Lung Association
Born February 16, 1954 in Lexington, MO, she was the daughter of the late Paul Edward Railey and Fern Louise Sodders Railey Sharp. Mona lived in the Ray County area for several years where she managed the family business, Smith's Fish Market for 13 years. On January 1, 1991 she married Edwin L. Baker who survives of the home. Mona worked as a Tupperware consultant/manager for many years and lived in Marshall the last seven years, where she was a member of First Christian Church. Before their move to Marshall, they lived in Moberly where she was a member of the First Christian Church. Mona and Ed traveled extensively through their marriage, making it to all 50 states and spent much time at the Superstition Sunrise RV Resort in Apache Junction, AZ. While at the RV resort, Mona taught cooking classes, was a member of a quilting club and a member of Super Sun Chapel Church in Apache Junction. She was also a member of the "Gals of 72" and The Red Hat Society.
In addition to her husband, Ed; she is survived by two children, Adam Wayne Smith (Trina) of Norborne and Alisa Gail Smith of Marshall; three step-children: Mark Brandon Baker (Elaine) of Farmington, Rusty Laverne Baker (Brenda) of Centralia and Tamara Diane Anderson (Tim) of Republic; two grandchildren, Zachary Allen Smith and Madison S. Smith; five step grandchildren: Kirstin Drebes, Coulten Baker, Alex Baker, Timmy Anderson and Tierney Richardson; several step great-grandchildren; two brothers, Brian Railey of St. Louis and Boyd Sharp of Hardin; as well as many other extended family members.
Mona was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Steve and Brad Railey.