It is with great sadness that the family of Monty Will Tremain announces his passing on Thursday, February 20th, 2020.
Monty was born on April 30th, 1969 in Moberly, MO to Wayne and Viola (Price) Tremain. He graduated from Moberly High School in 1988, and went on to complete an associate degree in computer design drafting from Linn State Technical College in 1994. Followed by working in product design at Orscheln Industries.
Monty will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Connie Walter of Duncans Bridge, MO, Ricky Tremain of Fayette, MO, Glenda Goon of Yates, MO, Revetta Hudson and her husband James of Russellville, MO, and Lowell Tremain and his wife Jessica of Moberly, MO. Monty will also be forever remembered by his stepfather, Ivan McSparren of Armstrong, MO; sister-in-law, Jill Tremain of Moberly, MO; caring family and dear friends.
Monty was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Tremain and brothers-in-law, Charles Walter and Ronny Goon.
Monty touched the lives of all who knew him. He was an inspiration of strength and courage to his family and friends. He had a passion to help those who were close to him. He showed us that no matter how hard life can be that we should embrace every moment of it.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Monty's life will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Feb. 24, 2020