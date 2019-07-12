|
|
Murle G. DeWeese, 79, of Higbee, passed away July 9, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO. He was born north of Clarence, MO on October 17, 1939 to Ambrose and Rita (Mote) DeWeese.
Murle was a lifelong member of Randolph County and member of West Park United Methodist Church. He graduated from Moberly Area Junior College and began working for the Wabash Railroad in 1959, and later for both the Norfolk Western and Norfolk Southern Railways before his retirement in 1989. Murle honorably served in the Army Reserves from 1957 to 1960 and the United States Navy from 1960 to 1961. On January 28, 1978 he married Virginia Smith at the Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church in Moberly and they spent 42 wonderful years together. Murle was a member of the Moberly Greyhound Booster Club and loved to watch Greyhound Basketball. He also enjoyed trail riding and model railroading.
Murle is preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Rita DeWeese; brother, Calvin Mote DeWeese and sister, Esther Kilgore.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia DeWeese of Higbee; sons, David DeWeese of Moberly and Kelly (Jessica) DeWeese of Higbee; grandchildren, Josh (Alex) DeWeese of Moberly, Terry (Emily) DeWeese of Colorado Springs, CO, Tony (Lydia) DeWeese of Springfield, Katelyn DeWeese and Shyanna DeWeese both of Boonville; great granddaughter, Laken Elliott DeWeese; nephew, Chuck (Vicky) DeWeese of Moberly; extended family and many good friends.
Services celebrating Murle's life will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to Higbee Saddle Up for St. Jude c/o Brenda Reed, 1003 Private Road 2913, Higbee, MO 65257. Please make checks payable to St. Jude.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 12, 2019