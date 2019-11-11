Home

Cater Funeral Home
1520 E Rollins St
Moberly, MO 65270
(660) 263-3360

Naida Dunn

Naida Dunn Obituary
Naida J. Dunn, 81, of Moberly, passed away on November 4, 2019. She was born November 1, 1938 in Hannibal, MO to the late Jack and Lois (Fountain) Dunn.

Naida worked for Community Hospital, Randolph County Abstract Office for 24 years and retired from Tatlow, Gump, Faiella and Wheelan after 25 years.

She is survived by a sister, Ann Corbin, four nephews; Randy, Stacy, Brent and Dennis Corbin, three great-nieces; Brentney Humphreys and her husband Steven, Kaitlyn and Hailey Corbin, a great-great nephew, Corbin Humphreys all of Leavenworth, KS, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Naida enjoyed bowling; and had served as President of the Moberly Woman Bowling League and traveled all over the country attending bowling matches. In 1963 she became a member of the Moberly Eagles Auxiliary #2669, she served as auxiliary President for three different terms, was state president from 1981-1982 and regional president from 1990-1991. She enjoyed her cats, ship cruising, traveling, bus trips and attending concerts.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be, Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Eagle's services and services honoring and celebrating Naida's life will follow at 11:30 a.m. Private committal prayer and burial will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
