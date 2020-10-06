1/1
Nancy Humphrey
Nancy Joan Humphrey, 77, of Moberly, passed away October 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after losing her battle with cancer.

Nancy was born to Charles Cloud and Glenna Della Price Cloud in Dayton, Ohio on August 11, 1943. She graduated from high school in Dayton, Ohio and was later married there to William R. (Bill) Humphrey on July 8, 1978. Nancy was a wonderful wife and mother working at home to care for her family. In 1990 the couple moved to Atlantic, Iowa where she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and began a career as an activity's coordinator at Heritage House where she worked for twenty years.

She enjoyed sewing, crafting and spending time with her family.

Nancy was known for her love of caring for others and generously giving of her time and talents. No matter what you needed, she had it! It was always there in her "magic closet"!

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles R. Cloud and Dolph and Glenna Musick.

She is survived by her husband Bill, of Moberly; three children, Bryan (Brenda) Allen of Council Bluffs, IA, Stefanie (Bobby) Riley of Moberly, MO, Bill (Amanda) Humphrey of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Brett Allen of Council Bluffs, IA, Trae and Brady Riley of Moberly, MO, Brody and Zoe Humphrey of Omaha, NE; sisters Judy (Richard) Hack of Clinton, MD, Bonnie (Webb) Johnson of Brookville, OH, Aaron (Cathy) Musick, Troy, OH, Stanley (Penny) Musick of Villages, FL; extended family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held with inurnment at Oakland Columbarium.

Memorial contributions in Nancy's honor are appreciated to the Run 4 Her Life Mother's Day 5K, 1161 Oxbow Lane, Moberly, MO 65270.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Oct. 6, 2020.
