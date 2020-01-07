Home

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home
411 Union Ave
Moberly, MO 65270
(660) 263-7284

Nell Bake

Nell Bake Obituary
Nell Radine Bake, 95 of Moberly, passed away January 4, 2020 at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on the 4th of July in 1924 in Houstonia, MO to Robert Woodall and Maggie Juanita Thomas Woodall.

Survivors include her children, Paul Bake, Velma Ruth Green and Cathey (Wendell) Creed all of Moberly; 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Services celebrating Nell's life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hwy 24 E and Jones Ln, Moberly, MO 65270. Interment will follow at the Otterville Cemetery in Otterville. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed online at pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 7, 2020
