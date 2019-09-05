|
|
Nettie Lena Swetnam, 94, of Huntsville went home to be with her Lord, September 2, 2019. She had been in the Boone County Hospital one week after suffering a stroke.
Nettie was born in Huntsville, MO on March 23, 1925 the daughter of Arnold and Sarah A. Burton Thomas. On May 19, 1946, she married George Franklin Waters, Jr. at the Central Christian Church, Moberly, MO by the Rev. C. W. Cornn. George was fatally injured in a mining accident December 28, 1957. Nettie and George had three children, Thomas Wilson, Marjorie Elaine and Edwin Dale. On March 26, 1961, she married Kenneth Swetnam at the Swetnam home north of Darksville. They were married 46 years at the time of Kenneth's death on March 8, 2008.
Nettie attended school at rural Liberty School and Huntsville HS graduating in 1943. After the death of George, Nettie attended the Moberly Beauty Academy and in 1959 she became a licensed beautician. She worked at the Doll Up Beauty shop before opening a shop in her home at Darksville. Nettie and Kenneth operated a livestock and row crop farm in northern Randolph county.
Nettie was a member and very active in the Mount Shiloh Baptist Church in Darksville, served as a teacher in Sunday School, worked in VBS, and served as church clerk. Always supportive of her children, she took an active role in 4-H and school activities. Nettie also was a volunteer at Moberly Regional Medical Center. She was recognized by the Huntsville MRS Sorority as Woman of the Year in 1998.
Surviving Nettie are her three children, Tom Waters and wife Ann (Miles) of Jefferson City, Margie Switzer and husband Gale of Huntsville, and Eddie Waters and wife Lee Ann (Howard) of Colstrip, MT. Eight grandchildren, Brian Waters, Marcie Waters, Clint Switzer, Darren Switzer, Trevor Switzer, Stacy Batie, Whitney Holst and Andy Waters. Thirteen great-grandchildren, Devyn Switzer, Garrett Switzer, Tristyn Switzer, Aiden Switzer, Samuel Switzer, Jenna Batie, Peyton Batie, James Holst, Kailee Holst, Josiah Holst, Jaxson Holst, Aaron Waters and Isaac Waters. One sister, Bettie Vanderbeck, four sisters-in-law, Louida Thomas, Dorothy Thomas, Lyda Sue Thomas and Audrey Frans; cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, four brothers, J. G., Junior, Donnie and Norman Thomas.
Visitation for Nettie will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 until time of service. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 7 at Mount Shiloh Baptist Church at 10:30, Rev. Bob Korff officiating, with burial in the Darksville Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Mount Shiloh Baptist Church or the Darksville Cemetery Association. Patton Funeral Home in charge of service.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sept. 5, 2019