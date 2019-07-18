|
Nora Mozelle Switzer, 93, of Huntsville, MO, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Valley View Health & Rehab in Moberly, MO. Mozelle was born September 15, 1925 in Jacksonville, MO the daughter of James Newton and Susie Mary (Brown) Oliver. She married Millard Switzer on July 8, 1946 in Lawrence, KS and he preceded her in death in 2010.
Mozelle was a homemaker and a caretaker to many area families. She loved raising hogs and cattle. Mozelle was a member of the Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church.
Mozelle is survived by sons Gale (Marjorie) Switzer of Huntsville, MO, Rick (Debra) Switzer of Renick, MO, son-in-law Larry Williams of Huntsville, MO, seven grandchildren Clint Switzer, Darren (Naomi) Switzer, Trevor (Jacquie) Switzer, Ricky Switzer, Charity Switzer, Molly (Shane) Wyatt, Aaron Williams, thirteen great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Pamla Williams, James Howard Oliver, Johnny E. Oliver, sisters Fern Smith, Mary Lucille Newton, Margorie M. Huntsman.
Visitation is noon-2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church with services following at 2:00 p.m. at the Church. Burial in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Moberly, MO. Services entrusted to Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church or .
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 18, 2019