Norma Brooks
Norma Jean Brooks, 58, of Armstrong, MO went home to be with her Lord on July 25, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Boone Hospital with her loving friend, James Hawkins at her side. Norma was born on October 13, 1961 in Moberly, MO to W. E. "Eugene" Brooks and Maurine Overfelt Brooks.

Norma attended Moberly High School and was a member of the Carpenter Street Baptist Church. She worked as a nurse's aide and home care worker in Fayette bringing comfort to her many patients. She had a generous heart and enjoyed taking care of both people and her animals. Norma liked to swim, roller skate and travel when time and health permitted. More recently, she was content to spend time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Bonnie Brooks.

Those surviving her include her son Matthew (Mallory) Webster of Moberly; beloved granddaughters, Elise, Ashlynn and Christina Webster of Moberly; brother, Robert (Barbara) Brooks of Armstrong; dear friend, James Hawkins of Clarence; nieces, Kathy (Delano) Garrett of Columbia and Holly (Jim) Kirkendoll of Liberty; nephews, Ronald (Peggy Jo) Brooks of North Kansas City, Tim Cundiff of Armstrong and Rick (Julie) Cundiff of Higbee; extended family and close friends.

A graveside service celebrating Norma's life will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Grand Prairie Cemetery in Cairo, MO.

Condolences may be shared online at pathwaymemorial.com.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jul. 28, 2020.
