|
|
Norma Rosalee Johnson, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at her church home of Zion Lutheran Church in Moberly on Sunday, February 2nd. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM, followed by the funeral at 2:00 PM. Family and friends are invited back to Zion Lutheran Church after the funeral for a meal. Norma Rosalee "Rosie" Johnson was born in Springfield, Missouri on June 29,1927. She was
the first of three daughters to Alon and Elsie (Yenichek) Evans, both preceded her in death.
Rosie married her loving husband Sheldon Alan Johnson on April 12, 1952, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on November 28, 1993. They had three children: Roger(Mary Ann) Johnson of Moberly, Brenda (John) Ziegler of Fenton, and Ronnie Johnson, who preceded her in death.
Rosie loved her grandchildren Dustan (Amanda) Johnson, Amanda (Faith) White, Cameron Ziegler, and Laura Ziegler with all her heart. She was also blessed by great-grandchildren Shelly, Trent, Livvy, Zane, Spencer, Drake, Molly, and Chase. When Dustan and Amanda were young and started having friends over, Rosie became "Grandma Rosie" to all, and she loved
everyone who ever called her that.
Rosie was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy (Charlene) Colin. She is survived by a sister, Delores Evans, of Springfield, Missouri, as well as many nieces and nephews.
After marrying, Rosie and Sheldon moved to Illinois where they lived for several years before they settled on a farm in Moberly, Missouri and raised their children there. Rosie milked anywhere from sixty to seventy cows twice every day. She sold milk, eggs, and pies. Later, she went to work for A.B. Chance in Centralia, Missouri. She retired
after many years there, then went on to work for Home Care of Mid-Missouri. She loved taking care of others in their homes, some of whom were younger than she was! In most recent years, Rosie loved doing cross-stitch, word puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks the donations to be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 29, 2020