Olive Bell Bingaman Borne Woods died May 25, 2020 at the Living Center in Marshall, Mo.
She was born January 26, 1922 in Lucas County Iowa, near Lucas, Iowa. She was the daughter of Roy Otis and Kathryn Storm Sylvara. On June 30, 1940 she married Kenneth Forrest Bingaman and to this union one son, Roy LaVerne, was born. Kenneth, who was a Disabled Veteran of WWII, preceded her in death on April 8, 1962. She married Russell Bourne on June 6, 1964 and he died in a tornado in Iowa on August 26, 1965. On January 12, 1985 she married William (Bill) Woods of Franklin, MO, who preceded her in death on October 1, 2013.
Olive was a member of the Boonsboro Christian Church at Boonsboro and attended the First Baptist Church after moving to Slater.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Ilene Bingaman; 4 grandsons, Ken of Englewood, FL, David (Bonnie) of Slater, Scott (Carol) of Columbia and Leland of Slater. She is also survived by three stepchildren, Linda Bishop, Bentley (Linda) Woods, Bob (Pam) Ivy and several great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, several nieces and one nephew.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husbands, her son Roy, 4 sisters, Mable Starkey, Marlene Carroll, Clara Justus and Martha Wilson and 2 brothers Marvin (Pete) Sylvara and Marion Roy, 4 nephews and 3 nieces and 1 stepson, Brad Woods.
She worked at Temple Stephens Grocery store in Moberly and for State Farm Insurance for Gerald Bailey. She worked for and was part owner of Mulkey's Home Furnishing from 1966 to 1987.
A funeral service honoring Mrs. Woods will be 10 AM, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oakland Cemetery in Moberly.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Oakland Cemetery or Boonesboro Cemetery, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 112 Market St., Glasgow, Mo. 65254.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on May 26, 2020