Opal Haines

Opal Marie Haines (Courrier), 101, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family in Lakeland, Florida. Born September 30, 1918, in Macon County, Missouri. Opal was the daughter of James Charlie and Lula Belle Collins Courrier. She married Clarence David (C.D.) Haines on August 29, 1941, in Moberly, Missouri. He preceded her in death January 5, 2010.



Opal's greatest happiness was her 68 year marriage to her husband, C.D. She was always by his side through all of his endeavors. Whether it was driving dump trucks, selling cars, renting mobile homes, developing land, gardening, canning, clogging, or just sitting on the deck enjoying the Smoky Mountains that they loved. They were always together. She was his "Doll Baby".



Opal spent the last ten years in Lakeland, Florida, spending time with her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed working puzzle books, crocheting, and sewing. She really liked her sweets- chocolate candies, peanut butter, and ice cream were some of her favorites. She enjoyed fashion, makeup, and jewelry. Even in her later years she continued to make herself up. She especially liked her hats. The pink one was her favorite.



Opal is survived by her son, Robert Earl Haines Sr. and wife Shirley; four grandchildren, Gay Ann Haines Kelly and husband Patrick, Robert Earl Haines Jr. and wife Autumn, Cynthia Marie Haines Aqui and husband Aloysius, and Christopher David Haines and fiancée Olivia; twelve great-grandchildren, Katie Haines Farmer and husband Michael, Nathan, and Lily Kelly; Justin, Hunter, and Ethan Haines; Bria, Emily, Grace, and Will Aqui; Christian and Payton Haines; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jayden and Jace Haines all of Lakeland, Florida. She is also survived by three nieces, Dennie Winn, Bird Wombles, and Judie Jenkins, and one nephew, Greg Overfelt.



Opal was also preceded in death by her sisters, Oreta and Leota of Quincy, Illinois. She was of Methodist faith.



Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by her service at 10:30 at Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville, Missouri. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store