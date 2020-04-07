|
|
Private Family Services for Orville Lee Smith Jr., 84, of Vandalia, will
be held Wednesday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Vandalia with Reverend
Jamie Franke officiating. Burial will be in Vandalia Cemetery.
Due to the public gathering restrictions caused by the COVID-19
pandemic, the funeral services for Orville were private. The family
would like to extend their gratitude to the community for their support
at this time.
Mr. Smith passed away at 1:10 a.m. April 5, 2020 at the Mexico
Veterans Home.
He was born in Bowling Green on December 15, 1935, the son of
Orville Lee and Mattie Ruth Moncrief Smith Sr.
He married Wanda Graves in 1957 and then shared his life with his
significant other, Delores Pearson.
Other survivors include: one son, Greg (Jenny) Smith of Huntsville;
one daughter, Joan (Bill) Brunner of New Franklin, one sister, Jean
(Dwayne) Barnes of Farber, one grandson, Joseph Lee Smith of Lake St.
Louis, one nephew, Jon (Pam) Barnes of Perry and one niece, Beth (John)
Ryan of Springfield.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Jo Smith and one
granddaughter, Lacey Jo Smith.
Mr. Smith was a lifetime area resident and Christian by faith. He
served in the U.S. Army from July 23, 1954 until June 14, 1956 where he
attained the rank of Specialist 3rd Class. He was employed as an over
the road truck driver for most of his life and worked for Orscheln from
1965 until 1983. He also worked for Holt Trucking, Pete Oliver Trucking
and ABF Truck Lines until his retirement in 1997. He would also haul
grain for local farmers. Mr. Smith was a member of the Moberly Masonic
Lodge #344 for over 50 years, a member of the Teamsters Union #916, and
belonged to the Million Mile Club for safe driving. He enjoyed mowing,
cookouts, riding motorcycles, float trips, camping, family vacations and
having a cold beer with friends.
Pallbearers will be his family. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill
Kohl, Jerry Brenneman, Dwayne Barnes, Tom Spradley, Eugene McDonald and
L.E. Kohl.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lacey Smith Memorial
Scholarship, % Westran Elementary School, 210 W. Depot St., Huntsville,
MO 65259 or the Mexico Veterans Home Activity Fund, #1 Veterans Drive,
Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 7, 2020