Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cater Funeral Home
1520 E Rollins St
Moberly, MO 65270
(660) 263-3360

Patricia L. "Pat" Robb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia L. "Pat" Robb Obituary
Patricia L. "Pat" Robb 81 of Moberly, died Sunday June 23, 2019. She was born January 19, 1938 in Boonville, MO to Robert and Agnes (Ford) Carver.

Pat was a graduate of Moberly High School. Prior to her retirement Pat worked for North Village Park for 24 years.

She married Alvin "Gene" Robb on October 14, 1956 in Moberly, MO and he preceded her in death on December 13, 1992. Also preceding her in death were her parents, a son Eric and an infant daughter Toni.

Survivors include her daughter Susan Smith of Moberly, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brothers, Michael Carver and his wife Kim of Arkansas and Bob Carver and his wife Charm of Indiana, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including her dear friend, Gary Hook of Moberly.

Pat was a member of the First Christian Church of Moberly and loved attending services there. She was a former member of the Moberly Eagles and enjoyed collecting butterflies, reading and spending time with her beloved family and friends.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation which will be Thursday June 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services honoring and celebrating Pat's life will fold low at 1:00 p.m. Committal prayers and burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now