Patricia L. "Pat" Robb 81 of Moberly, died Sunday June 23, 2019. She was born January 19, 1938 in Boonville, MO to Robert and Agnes (Ford) Carver.
Pat was a graduate of Moberly High School. Prior to her retirement Pat worked for North Village Park for 24 years.
She married Alvin "Gene" Robb on October 14, 1956 in Moberly, MO and he preceded her in death on December 13, 1992. Also preceding her in death were her parents, a son Eric and an infant daughter Toni.
Survivors include her daughter Susan Smith of Moberly, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brothers, Michael Carver and his wife Kim of Arkansas and Bob Carver and his wife Charm of Indiana, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including her dear friend, Gary Hook of Moberly.
Pat was a member of the First Christian Church of Moberly and loved attending services there. She was a former member of the Moberly Eagles and enjoyed collecting butterflies, reading and spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation which will be Thursday June 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services honoring and celebrating Pat's life will fold low at 1:00 p.m. Committal prayers and burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on June 26, 2019