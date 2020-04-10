|
|
Patsy Louise Jones, 79, of Madison, MO was taken to heaven too soon on March 28, 2020 at University Hospital, Columbia, MO. Pat was born on November 12, 1940 in Moberly, MO to John and Carrie (Stipp) Ransdell.
Pat graduated from Madison C-3. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed her time as a member of the UMWA Quilting Group. She married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy C. Jones on June 8, 1958 at Tulip Church in Madison, MO.
Pat packed a lot in her 79 years! She worked alongside Jim in the fields planting, harvesting and working in the hayfield; along with raising two kids and tending a huge garden to can for the winter. While her children were growing up, there were summer vacations all over the United States; working hard during the week and playing hard on the weekend. Her family enjoyed riding dirt bikes in the summer, goose hunting, camping every weekend at Swan Lake in the fall, sledding and snowmobiling in the winter. Pat and Jim were also both very prominent in the field of archery, with Pat placing in top levels in State competitions.
After her kids were grown an on their own, Pat and Jim would take trips each year on their motorcycle (mostly to Colorado) and started going to Knoxville, Iowa for sprint car races each weekend. When not working on the farm, driving the school bus or traveling; Pat enjoyed reading, creating works of treasures for her family through counted cross stitch, sewing and quilting. Rarely did she keep any of the treasures for herself; before starting a project she always had a member of her family or a friend in mind for the final stitch.
After retiring, the travel really ramped up! A piece of homemade pie or prime rib two hours away from home would be well worth the trip. Colorado became an annual trip in the summer either just to take the grandkids to the mountains or just to see the Aspens in the fall. For the past 8 years, Pat and Jim became "snowbirds" in Donna, Texas where Pat thoroughly enjoyed card games, music jams, seafood and the weather (of course!).
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, John and Carrie Ransdell.?Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Jones of Madison; children, Doug (Debbie) Jones of San Antonio, TX and Pam (Charlie) Unterbrink of Madison, MO; grandchildren, Samantha (Taylor) Kinzer of Phoenix, AZ, Stephanie (Brian Newhouse) Jones of San Antonio, TX, Scott Jones of Austin, TX, Steven Jones of College Station TX, Brett (Suzanne) Griffith of Moberly, MO, Brandon (Jenny) Griffith of Madison, MO, Blake Brown of Minot, Nd, Sara (Jason) Thomas Holliday, MO, Joan (Brian) Hollensteiner of Fulton, MO; and John Unterbrink of Madison, MO; great grandchildren, Chet, Megan, Chett, Brody, Reed, Laine, Jolene and Cordell; nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.
A private service celebrating Pat's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com. ?Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.?
The family would like to thank everyone during this difficult time for all the phone calls, visits, food, cards and prayers. Always make time to spread happiness in life and enjoy those around you!
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 10, 2020