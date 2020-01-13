|
|
Patricia "Patty" Gass, 73, a long-time Moberly resident, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Macon Health Care Center. She was born March 17, 1946 in Shelbyville, IL to John "Rube" and Edith (Peek) Maxwell.
Patty was a 1964 graduate of Windsor High School in Illinois. She received both a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Science in Library Science from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Arts in Library and Information Science from the University of Missouri.
Patty was a Library Media Specialist from 1983-2010 (27 years). She was the Director of the Little Dixie Regional Libraries for several years, but is perhaps most well-known for her role at the Moberly Senior High School, from which she retired in 2010. Patty was also a member of the Altrusa Club of Moberly.
Patty is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dave Gass, two children, Jerome "JW" Gass and Alicia "Petie" Regan and husband Shawn all of Moberly, a brother, Rodney Maxwell and wife Shirley of Windsor, IL. Patty will also be fondly remembered by her two grandchildren, Gage Mast of Columbia and Morgan Regan of Warrensburg, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her yellow lab, Ace.
Patty loved all animals, reading and quilting. She possessed a unique sense of humor and was always good for a laugh or sarcastic comment!
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Patty may be made to the Saving Dogs 4 Paws at a Time Rescue.
A private committal service was held in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, burial followed.
In celebration of Patty's life please join the family Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Mallard's Pub and Pool, 407 Urbandale, Moberly. Arrangements by Cater Funeral Home.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 13, 2020