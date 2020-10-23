1/1
Paul McConnell
Paul Dean McConnell, 73, of Columbia, MO passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 while vacationing with friends at Table Rock Lake.

A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM followed by a funeral on Friday October 23, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, MO. Services will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory, and Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia.

Paul was born May 30, 1947 in Champaign, IL to Finis and Pauline McConnell. He graduated from Atlanta High School in Atlanta, MO and received a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri. He began his professional career at AB Chance in Centralia, MO then worked for AP Green Refractories and eventually retired from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mexico, MO and later attended Christian Center in South Bend, IN and Woodcrest Chapel in Columbia.

Paul's hobbies included re-building engines and working on his classic 1967 Camaro, following car blogs, attending car shows, and designing and building carpentry projects. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and will be remembered fondly as a loving and generous grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Connie (nee Elliott); sons Brad and Scott; daughter, Jill (Brent) and three granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast MO, 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, MO 65202.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
