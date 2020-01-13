|
Ramona Sue Smith, born October 23, 1949, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Hospital in Jackson, MO.
She loved to laugh and was quite the practical joker. She enjoyed playing board games, working crossword puzzles and traveling. Ramona was dedicated to making sure everyone around her was taken care of. She laughed and cried with a childlike manner as though she was always a little kid. She was a true artist who loved to paint and express herself on canvas.
Ramona is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Russell Smith and Reba Vernell Maupin Smith.
She is survived by her 5 children, James Tanner Chilton of Olympia, WA, Karl Ancel Chilton of Wasilla, AK, Angela Marie Chilton of Sullivan, MO, Ronnie Eugene Bradley, Jr of Cedar Rapids, IA and Tonya Lynn Bradley of Sullivan, MO; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; her brother, Donald Ray Smith of Farmington, MO; her first husband, James Ancel Chilton of Fairfield, OH and her second husband, Ronnie Eugene Bradley, Sr. of Marceline, MO; extended family and close friends.
Family will hold a private memorial celebration at a later date.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 13, 2020