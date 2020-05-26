|
Regina Jones, 98, of Higbee passed away in her home on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held at the Higbee Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00, with service at 3:00. Burial to follow at Higbee City Cemetery. Immediately following the burial, there will be a celebration of Regina's life at Barrel 53.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Regina may be made to the Higbee Baptist Church.
Full obituary and online condolences may be made to the family at
www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on May 26, 2020