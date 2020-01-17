|
Rena Kay McCreery, 58, of Moberly passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Rena was born January 3, 1962 in Moberly, Missouri, a daughter of the late C H and Levita (Davidson) Taylor. She was a loving wife and homemaker. Rena married Bryan McCreery on March 3, 1994.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lyla Thompson and brothers, Dennis Taylor, James Hyatt and Darrell Anthony.
Surviving are her husband, Bryan McCreery of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Jeramy and Michelle Taylor of Moberly; sons, Zachary McCreery of Sedalia and Ryan McCreery of Moberly; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Frank Hook; granddaughter, Carabella Ridgeway; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Rena's life will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be at held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Moberly Animal Shelter, 153 W. Outer Rd., Moberly, MO 65270.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 17, 2020