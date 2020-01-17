Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pathway Memorial Funeral Home
411 Union Ave
Moberly, MO 65270
(660) 263-7284

Rena McCreery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rena McCreery Obituary
Rena Kay McCreery, 58, of Moberly passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Rena was born January 3, 1962 in Moberly, Missouri, a daughter of the late C H and Levita (Davidson) Taylor. She was a loving wife and homemaker. Rena married Bryan McCreery on March 3, 1994.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lyla Thompson and brothers, Dennis Taylor, James Hyatt and Darrell Anthony.

Surviving are her husband, Bryan McCreery of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Jeramy and Michelle Taylor of Moberly; sons, Zachary McCreery of Sedalia and Ryan McCreery of Moberly; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Frank Hook; granddaughter, Carabella Ridgeway; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A memorial service celebrating Rena's life will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be at held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Moberly Animal Shelter, 153 W. Outer Rd., Moberly, MO 65270.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -