Richard Davis
1948 - 2020
Richard Wayne Davis, 72, of Macon, MO, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.

Richard was born on March 15, 1948, in Bonne Terre, MO, the son of Clance Wilson and Almeta Laverne (Farmer) Davis. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart. Richard was united in marriage to Rita Annette Parks on August 12, 1972, in Kansas City, MO. He retired from the State of Missouri Veterans Commission and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Macon, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and Quail Unlimited. After retirement, he enjoyed working in education with students with special needs, camping, hunting, raising beagles, preparing for triathlons, going on cruises with Rita, and spending time with grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife, Rita; two daughters, Amber King and her husband Nate, of Salisbury, MO, and Arla Fanning and her husband Dustin of Moberly, MO; seven grandchildren, Alicia, Jackson, Ayla, Hunter, Asa, Kyler, and Asher; one brother, Tom Davis and his wife Sandie of Owensville, MO; one sister, Patty Smith and her husband Don of Marthasville, MO; and other extended family and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers; Winford and Ted.

Memorial services will be 10:30 am, Monday, December 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Macon. Inurnment, with full military honors, will be in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Visitation will be from 3-5 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Advocates for Community Choice, PO Box 183, Washington, MO 63090.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home - Macon
DEC
7
Memorial service
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home - Macon
301 N. Rubey
Macon, MO 63552
(660) 385-5721
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
December 3, 2020
May God comfort you during this difficult time and may the love of those around you help you through the days ahead. Rich and I were classmates. I have fond memories of a kind, smart guy with a big smile and cheering for him and his basketball teammates during their championship senior season. A life well lived-God Bless
Pat Struebing
Classmate
December 3, 2020
Rich had a special place in his heart for those in need. We shared some letters during the Vietnam Era. A proud life
Jane Leimkuehler
Friend
December 2, 2020
Rita and girls, we are so very sorry to hear of Rich’s passing. Please know you are in our prayers. With love, Rick and Kristy Leath
Kristy Leath
Friend
December 2, 2020
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers!
So thankful for the loving memories you have of your dad/grandfather! I only talked to him a few times, but i could clearly see the love he had for his family! May you treasure that love and be comforted knowing he is with his Lord Jesus! I know how much you miss him. I truely know. We are deeply sorry for your loss!! God bless you all! Much love and prayers, Marcia & Gerald Fessler
Marcia & Gerald Fessler
Friend
December 2, 2020
Richard was always a positive person and a great example of caring for others. We will miss seeing him at our YMCA. I would love to hear his story of receiving the Purple Heart. Praise the Lord we will see him again. Many prayers to Rita and the family. God Bless, Angie Prenger
Angela Prenger
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
Rita, Amber , Arla and families. Having known Rich only in passing and having different relationships with both girls separately, my perspective is somewhat different..I saw Rich's relationship with Hunter when he and Rita brought him to FBC-Winigan.and...how beautiful that relationship was. He always put Hunter in a position to succeed and to be himself. Knowing the Fannings for over 33 years, I've seen the love poured out on their family and I know Arla is a big part of that love. Amber, your artistic creativity is a gift from God. And it all stems back to your relationship with your parents and their love of God. It is manifested in each and every relationship and is a recurring theme to those of us that have been graced by those relationships. May God bless each and every memory and hold you all in the palm of his comforting hand.
Chris Pfeiffer
Acquaintance
