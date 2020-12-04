Richard Wayne Davis, 72, of Macon, MO, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.



Richard was born on March 15, 1948, in Bonne Terre, MO, the son of Clance Wilson and Almeta Laverne (Farmer) Davis. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart. Richard was united in marriage to Rita Annette Parks on August 12, 1972, in Kansas City, MO. He retired from the State of Missouri Veterans Commission and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Macon, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and Quail Unlimited. After retirement, he enjoyed working in education with students with special needs, camping, hunting, raising beagles, preparing for triathlons, going on cruises with Rita, and spending time with grandchildren.



Richard is survived by his wife, Rita; two daughters, Amber King and her husband Nate, of Salisbury, MO, and Arla Fanning and her husband Dustin of Moberly, MO; seven grandchildren, Alicia, Jackson, Ayla, Hunter, Asa, Kyler, and Asher; one brother, Tom Davis and his wife Sandie of Owensville, MO; one sister, Patty Smith and her husband Don of Marthasville, MO; and other extended family and in-laws.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers; Winford and Ted.



Memorial services will be 10:30 am, Monday, December 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Macon. Inurnment, with full military honors, will be in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Visitation will be from 3-5 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Advocates for Community Choice, PO Box 183, Washington, MO 63090.



