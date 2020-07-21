Richard Wayne "Dick" Langdon, age 75, of Moberly, passed away from cardiac failure on July 16, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia. He was born Feb. 13, 1945, to Elbert and Irene Stevens Langdon in East St. Louis, IL.
Richard was a proud U.S. Army veteran, a skilled heavy equipment operator, and a motorcycle enthusiast. Known to many as The Bird, Richard is remembered as a free spirit who didn't stay in one place too long.
Richard is survived by his former spouse, one son, two daughters, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one niece, friends, and family.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Kenneth and Robert Langdon, and his nephew Stanley.
A service is not planned at this time. Celebrate Richard's life by donating in his name to Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans, 2120 Business Loop 70 East, Columbia, MO 65201 or www.welcomeveterans.org
.