Richard Shawn Seldal, age 48, of Moberly, MO, passed away peacefully at his home on July 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born December 5, 1971 in Moberly, MO to Dick and Nina (Brockman) Seldal.
Richard owned his own construction business for many years in Moberly. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, mud trucks, spending time with family, friends and his dog, Stella. He was most recently known for his wild and entertaining antics as a D J at Lucky's Last Resort.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Nina Seldal.
He is survived by his children, Dylan Seldal of Springfield and Payton Seldal and Cassidy Seldal both of Moberly; granddaughter, Clara Blom of Moberly; siblings, Rikki (Mike) McGuire of Moberly and Billy (Gloria) Seldal of Columbia; extended family, many good friends and his dog Stella.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 1408 N. Morley, St., Moberly, MO 65270.
