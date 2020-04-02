|
Rita Jane Ashburn, 69, of Huntsville, MO, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Moberly Regional Medical Center.
Rita was born February 6, 1951 to William W. Bogue and Wanda L. (Hilborne) Bogue.
She was an army brat so she got to attend schools in both the United States and Germany; moving to the Randolph County area in 1978. She married Larry Ashburn on September, 15, 1972 in Monticello, MO. She spent 14 years working for Carolloton Specialty Products, manufacturing cards. Rita loved to crochet, with her specialty being baby blankets; making so many for family and friends, you can find her blankets from the Pacific to the Atlantic. When her health allowed, she enjoyed traveling; especially to light houses which she had a fondness for and collected. In her free time, she liked to watch various Ghost Stories on TV. She was an amazing woman who will be missed by all who knew her.
Rita is preceded in death by her biological father, William; mother, Wanda; adoptive father, William Ashburn; son, Eddie Ashburn; grandson, Cameron Ashburn and great granddaughter, Karryna Friesz
Survivors include her husband, Larry Ashburn of Huntsville; children, Toni Maultsby of Toledo, OH, Laurence E. (Heather) Ashburn of Bastrop, LA, Nathan (Jamie) Ashburn of Rolla, MO; daughter in law, Tara Chick of Madison; twelve grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; sister, Patricia Kirtland of North Carolina; extended family and close friends.
Per the family's request, only private services will be held celebrating Rita's life.
Anyone wanting to make a memorial contribution in Rita's honor, may do so to the organization/.
