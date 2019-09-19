|
Robert "Robbie" William Hopper, 70, of Huntsville, MO passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2019 at Moberly Regional Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1948 in Moberly.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Randolph County, he attended Moberly High School and was a member of the Clifton Hill Baptist Church. He also belonged to the Moberly Masonic Lodge. Robbie was retired military, having honorably served his country, first in the United States Marine Corp from 1968 until 1973 and then in the Army National Guard from 1981 until 2005. He also worked as a Moberly Firefighter during the early 70's and for the Department of Corrections for 21 years before retiring in 2009. Robbie was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting squirrel and rabbit, but particularly deer.
Later in life he married, Patricia Whelan at the Clifton Hill Baptist Church. On September 29th the two would have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Robbie was a caring husband and loving father. He was an all-around great guy who would do anything for you. Robbie had an amazing memory and never forgot anything. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Robbie is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Erma Dell Childers; his brother, Danny "Butch" Hopper and sisters, Ida Jean Morrison and Cheryl Olson.
Survivors include his wife Patricia Hopper of Huntsville; children, Aaron (Karen) Hopper of Moberly, Michael (Pam) Hopper of Huntsville, Rachael Hopper of Moberly, David (Iris) Clark of Haxtun, CO and Cathy (Frank) Riley of Huntsville; grandchildren, Brandon, Megan, Hayden, Bailey, Logan, Braxton, Mackenzie, Alyssa, Thomas and Cassandra; great grandson, Bentley; siblings, Vickie (Junior) Elledge of Washington, Johnny (Joyce) Hopper of Moberly and Theresa (Ken) Greer of Columbia; extended family and good friends.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO at 9:00 a.m. A visitation and memorial service will follow at the Clifton Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with the service beginning at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Robbie's memory to the Clifton Hill Baptist Church, 313 Sears St., Clifton Hill, MO 65244.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sept. 19, 2019