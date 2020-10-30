1/1
Robert Summers
Robert Richmond Summers, 91, of Huntsville, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home.

Robert was born on December 27, 1928, in Moberly, MO, the son of George Robert and Mary Alice (Richmond) Summers. He served his country in the United States Army. Robert was united in marriage to Shirley Anne Shrader on October 15, 1950, in Paris, MO. He was a member of the Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church, Huntsville Masonic Lodge, and the United Mine Workers. Robert worked as farmer, strip miner, road construction, and driving trucks. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by three sons, George R. Summers of Moberly, MO, James R. Summers and wife Dottie of Eldon, MO, John W. Summers of Huntsville, MO; four grandchildren, Lilliah Allen, Abby Summers, Tommy Campbell, Becky Olatunji; six great grandchildren, and one cousin, Elizabeth Summers White.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley Summers on October 28, 2009, and one daughter Nancy Ann Summers.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 am, at the Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church in Darksville. Burial with Full Military Honors will be in the Darksville Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 pm at the Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville. Memorials are suggested to the Darksville Cemetery or the Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Patton Funeral Home.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
121 N Main
Huntsville, MO 65259
(660) 277-3218
