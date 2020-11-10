1/
Roberta Meyer
Roberta Valie Meyer, 73, of Columbia, Missouri and former resident of Moberly, Missouri passed away on November 7, 2020 at Columbia Manor. She was born December 1, 1946 in Iowa to Robert and Gladys Spurgeon Hulen. Roberta taught 6th grade language and reading for many years in Moberly. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, planting flowers, and spending time with her family - especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Todd (Marci) Meyer of Columbia; daughter, Erin Meyer of Columbia; six grandchildren, Patrick (Britney) Rutherford, Corrinne Meyer, Kelli (Kevin) Cruise, Taishawn Meyer, Peyton Meyer, Olivia Meyer; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jim Hulen of Bloomfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Beverly Cowles and Barbara Hurst.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the IOOF Cemetery in Bloomfield, Iowa. No visitation is planned. A memorial has been established to her family. Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wagler's Funeral Home
304 W JeffersonStreet
Bloomfield, IA 52537
641-664-3421
