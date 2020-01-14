|
Sammie E. Cross, 67, of Moberly, passed away January 12, 2020. He was born March 10, 1952 in Moberly to Albert Y. and Ruby (Pearson) Cross.
Sammie married Donna Heimann on March 20, 2010 in Moberly and she survives. Also surviving are her children Dan Heimann and wife Kathryn, Debbie Heimann, Doug Heimann and wife Laura, Denise Winkler and husband Brian, Dale Heimann and wife Stephanie; a brother, John A. Cross; three nephews Billy, Michael and Mark Cross; three nieces Deann Nigus, Barbara Drew and Brenda Cross; grandkids, other relatives and friends.
Sammie was a kind, gentle man who knew no strangers. He loved meeting new people and quickly made them friends. Becoming a friend of Sammie's meant he would drop everything to help you. He was generous in every way.
Sammie was a lifelong farmer and loved driving around exploring the countryside. He enjoyed a long career with USDA and met many friends through that time. In recent years along with farming, he transported vehicles for Moberly Motors and again formed many friendships there.
Sammie was a part of multiple breakfast circles and treasured those friendships. Most of all, Sammie loved fiercely. He dearly loved his family, his first wife Sharon and her family, and Donna and his large newfound family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Sharon and a brother, Walter Y. Cross.
Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cater Funeral Home. Services honoring and celebrating Sammie's life will be Friday, January 17, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Central Christian Church. Committal prayer and burial will follow in the Roanoke Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 14, 2020