Sandra Kay Lewis, 71, of Battlefield, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born November 5, 1947 in Kansas City MO, to Fred and Roberta (Block) Botham.
Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Randolph and Monroe Counties, as well as the Springfield, MO area. She graduated from Northeast R-IV High School in 1965; where she went onto attend Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, MO. She served honorably in the US Army as a nurse. She also had over 30 years teaching experience; she was a RN Instructor and LPN Coordinator at MACC, and most recently Health Occupations at Ozark Technical Community College in Springfield, MO. Sandra was an amazing nurse with a real love for her profession. She had a special passion for working in obstetrics, specifically Labor & Delivery. She had such a big heart, her love overflowed from her family onto the new mothers and babies she helped care for. She was a member of the Cairo Baptist Church of Cairo, MO. In her free time, Sandra loved cooking, teaching, traveling, and spending as much time as she could with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Roberta and her brother, Ray Botham.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Dr. Daniel A. Lewis DO of Battlefield, MO; children David Lewis of Columbia, MO, Amy (Brett) Henry of Fulton, MO, Matt (April) Lewis of Battlefield, MO, Tim (Darrelene) Lewis of Rogersville, MO; grandchildren, Caden and Kennedy of Columbia MO, Nathaniel VanBoening of Maryville, MO, Kaylee Rybolt of Auxvasse, MO, Carley VanBoening of Fulton, MO, Jordan and Emily Lewis, of Battlefield, MO, Maygon Matlage of Nixa, MO; great grandchildren, Oaklee VanBoening, of Maryville, MO and Blaire Wammack of Nixa Mo; extended family and close friends.
Services celebrating Sandra's life will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home, Moberly, MO.
Interment will follow at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO, with full military honors.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home, Moberly, MO.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to American Parkinson Disease Association.
APDA Minnesota, I & R Center, John Nasseff Medical Building, United Hospital MS 63201, 333 N. Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55102
Condolences may be expressed online by "lighting a lantern" at www.pathwaymemorial.com. Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sept. 20, 2019