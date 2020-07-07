Shirley Alexander

Shirley Ann Alexander, 76, of Macon, passed away peacefully at her home on July 4, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on November 29, 1943 in Dallas, Tx.
Shirley worked for a chain of convenience stores for several years before relocating to the Macon/Randolph County area in 1993. She began attending Zion Lutheran Church in Macon and that same year she married Larry Alexander at his home in Moberly, MO. For many years, Shirley and Larry enjoyed spending time in both Missouri and Texas. Prior to retirement she worked for Rebarco Inc in Moberly as a bookkeeper.
Shirley is best described by her husband as being a "true lady" who took excellent care of her family and her home. She loved to dance! Shirley was also an impressive seamstress who also enjoyed quilting and cross stitching.
Shirley is preceded in death by her step-father, Jack Cochran and her brothers, Joey Harris and Eddie Cochran.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Alexander of Macon, MO; her sons, Jack (Elizabeth) Mayzak of Springfield, MO, Michael (Rachelle) Mayzak of Oklahoma City, OK, David Mayzak of Dallas, TX, Sam (Dena) Mayzak of Chamois, MO, and Timmy Mayzak of Dallas, TX; step-daughter, Lea Ann Reed of Springfield, MO; numerous grandchildren; 1 great grandson; her mother, Delia Kerns Cochran; her brother, Kenneth Harris; extended family and many good friends.
A private graveside service celebrating Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Shirley's honor are suggested to Hospice Compassus, 1701 A Prospect Dr., Macon, MO 63552.
Condolences may be shared online at pathwaymemorial.com
