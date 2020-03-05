|
|
Shirley Ann Harris, age 73, of Houston, Texas passed away February 28, 2020. Shirley was born in Cairo, Missouri on June 12, 1946. Shirley worked in Accounting/HR for Adplex for 30+ years. She has been retired for the last 3 years. She was a Member of Liberty Christian Church. She had a passion for fishing, shopping, casinos, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by father Cecil Robuck, mother Imogene Robuck, brother Bill Robuck and brother-in-law Terry Davis. Leaves behind Kenneth Smith, daughter Samantha Orbison and Rick Martinez, son Shannon Harris and Lisa, bonus daughter Chesney Hyde, granddaughter Kasidi Drewery and husband Tommy Drewery, bonus grandsons Cheston & Corbin Goates, great-grandsons Maverick & Mason Drewery, brother Bob Robuck and wife Sally Robuck, sister Beverly Davis, and sister-in-law Barbara Robuck, along with nieces, nephews, 2 chihuahuas Chloe & Canton and numerous friends. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5pm-8pm. and a Funeral Service at 10am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Family Chapel at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039 followed by a burial at Brookside Memorial Park.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Mar. 5, 2020