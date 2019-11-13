|
Sonya Edwards Faiella, 52, of Moberly, formerly of Carthage, MO; beloved wife of Chris, loving mother of Sophia, Colette, and Nick, dear daughter of Margaret (Muffy) Edwards, sister to Kelli Edwards, daughter-in-law to Albert Faiella, sister-in-law to Benjamin Evett, JP Faiella, Cherie Faiella, Lydia Faiella, and aunt to Riley Faiella, Spencer and Dashiell Evett and other relatives and dear friends.
Sonya was born July 30, 1967 in Columbia, Missouri, to Dr. F. Bruce & Margaret Edwards, and grew up in Carthage, Missouri. She obtained her bachelor's degree in English from Westminster College in Fulton in 1989, and her juris doctorate in 1993 from Western New England School of Law. She was active professionally and in her community. During her life time she held several notable positions including Asst. General Counsel and then acting General Counsel of the Mo. Dept. of Corrections, Municipal Judge of Moberly, MO, and most recently private attorney with the law of Gump & Faiella, practicing with her husband Chris, Cassie Carpenter-Bugalski, and Rex Gump. She served for nine years on the St. Pius the X School Board, she was an elected member of the Moberly Public School Board, president of Caring Communities, and a member of the Randolph County League of Women Voters. The job she loved the most was being a mother to her children.
Sonya was a passionate supporter and advocate for children, equal rights, education, and the environment. In her spare time, she loved to run, play tennis, travel, and knit. She had a lovely first soprano singing voice that she shared by singing with various choirs, at weddings, and social gatherings. Sonya lived a beautiful life, gone too soon. She is missed but never forgotten by those who loved her.
Memorial contributions to the Sonya Faiella Memorial Fund would be appreciated, 110 N. 5th St., Moberly, Mo 65270.
Private services honoring and celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cater Funeral Home.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Nov. 13, 2019