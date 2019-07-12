|
|
Steven Lee Embree, 72, of Moberly, went to be with his Lord on July 10, 2019 at his home in Moberly, with family around him after a 4 year battle with mesothelioma.
Steve was born on June 1, 1947 in Moberly to Harry V. and Betty (Riley) Embree. He graduated from Moberly High School in 1966 and went to work for the Wabash Railroad as a brakeman. In 1968, he enlisted in the US Navy and served until 1972, then returned to the Wabash/Norfolk and Western Railroad until retiring in 2006.
Survivors include his wife Rhea, a daughter Michelle Farris and her husband Mike, granddaughter Daveana Turner and her husband Chris, grandson Jordon Farris, great-grandchildren Riley and Corbin Turner, his mother Betty (Riley) McCreery, sisters Becky Foster and her husband Don, Kay Snodgrass and her husband Dennis, Gay Drake and her husband Tim, Jamie Hatton and her husband Tom, brother Bruce Embree, nieces Laurie DeLaney, Lindsey DeLaney and Kaitlin Drake, step-children Lisa Thomason and her husband Billy and Matt Tebow and their children, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including, best friend Ben White.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, a niece Robyn Milby and a nephew Rob Milby.
Steve loved extreme sports, cliff climbing, sky diving, motorcycle races, white water rafting, sprint car races, kayaking, and in later years enjoyed auctions.
He was a long time member of Sweet Springs Baptist Church.
Memorials to the would be appreciated.
Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation which will be Saturday July 13 at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel from 2pm to 3pm. Services honoring and celebrating Steve's life will follow 3pm at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Committal services, military honors, and inurnment will take place at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery 10:30am Tuesday, July 16.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 12, 2019