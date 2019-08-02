|
|
Susan Kay (Smith) Solomon, 66 of Moberly, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019. She had been in failing health for quite some time. Susan was born on February 25, 1953 to Edward L. (Von) and the late Elizabeth Kathryn (Katie) Smith of Moberly. She attended St. Pius X School and graduated from Moberly High School in 1971.
Susan married Thomas Solomon Jr. on May 14, 1974; together they had two daughters.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra Marie (Solomon) Hudson of Moberly and Mary Elizabeth (Solomon) Alvarez of Moberly; step-son Timothy Wayne Solomon of Kansas City; grandchildren Westly Brett Coleman, Makalah Marie Coleman, Jaden Lachelle Coleman, Dominick Allen Solomon, and Brianna Marie Solomon; great grandson Hunter Wayne Coleman; Susan's father Edward L. Smith of Moberly, sisters Kathryn Elizabeth Winkel and husband Matt of Wilmington, NC, Janet Marie Fannin and husband Tom of Moberly, Patty Ann Miller and husband David of Moberly; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Solomon Jr.; her mother, Elizabeth Kathryn (Katie) Smith, and her mother and father-in-law, Mary Louise and Thomas Wayne Solomon.
Susan enjoyed playing cards with her friends at the Moberly Towers, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Services to celebrate Susan's life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 visitation from 12:30pm to 2:00pm, funeral at 2:00 p.m. all at Million-Taylor Funeral Home. Committal with prayer will follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Senior American Multi-Purpose Center in Moberly, Missouri.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 2, 2019