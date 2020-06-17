Susie Marie Foster



9/24/1945-6/15/2020



Susie Foster, 74, Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Madison, Mo., passed away quietly on Monday June 15th, 2020 in her home. She was surrounded by loving family members.



Susie was born to Otho and Marie Skinner on 9/24/1945. She spent her free time making costume jewelry, watching movies and being around family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Foster in 2017 and her parents Otho and Marie Skinner.



She is survived by four siblings:



Dan Skinner, David Skinner, Peggy Brassfield (Cecil), all of Moberly, Mo. and Shelia Hicks of Madison, Mo. Four children: Trasa Manley (Blaine), Madison, Mo., Teresa Morast (Lynn), of Las Vegas, NV, Sandra Hook, Indianapolis, IN, and Carrie Tienda(Alonzo), Indianapolis, IN., 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



A memorial celebrating Susie's life will be held at a later time to be announced. Cremation has been accorded by Simple Creations, Las Vegas Nevada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store