TANA JOHNSON

Tana S. Fray Johnson of Kansas City, MO passed away September 30, 2020 in her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Earl Fray and Mildred Lucille Fray of Salisbury, MO.

Tana, a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother leaves behind her husband of 48 years Kenneth Johnson; Daughters; 5 Grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Johnson was born June 11, 1948 in Moberly, MO. She graduated from North East Missouri State in Kirksville, MO with a Master's Degree. A retired school teacher, Tana never met a stranger. She was an award winning cook and animal lover who loved to travel and camp, but most of cherished spending time with her family.

A visitation will be held from 1-2:30 PM, service 2:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 6, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
