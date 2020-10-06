1/1
Timothy Cundiff
Timothy Cundiff, 58, of Armstrong, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Boonville at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be from 10 AM-12 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Timothy Dale Cundiff was born September 12, 1962 in Marshall, MO, the son of Dale Gentry Cundiff and Barbara Viola Schermerhorn . Tim was an avid fisherman who loved spending time in the great outdoors, fishing and hunting various forms of wildlife. HE was known for his collection of antique Budweiser King Pitchers. . He had a large collection of mounted wildlife heads. Timothy was a loving father, grandfather, brother and son.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Barbara Brooks, his step-father Gene Brooks, his daughter Brittany Miller, his brother Ricky Cundiff, sister Kathy Garrett, his step-brother Ronald Brooks, his step-sister Holly Kirkendoll, two grandchildren Kenley and Charlotte.

He was preceded in death by his Father Dale Gentry Cundiff.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Oct. 6, 2020.
