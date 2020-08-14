Tom Mooneyham

Tom A. Mooneyham, Jr., 67, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 22, 1953 in Macon, Missouri; a son of the late Tom A. and Marie (Whiles) Mooneyham, Sr. Tom was united in marriage to Kandie Hand on April 21, 1989 in Boone County.
Tom was a graduate of Macon High School where he was a basketball and baseball athlete. He was employed with the State of Missouri, Department of Corrections for over 30 years until his retirement in 2005. Tom was an avid fisherman and deer hunter and liked to mushroom hunt. He was good at fixing anything and liked to tinker in the garage. Tom loved farming and enjoyed doing anything outdoors.
He is survived by his wife: Kandie; sons: Nathan Mooneyham and Jeff Mooneyham (Tricia); brother: David Mooneyham (Sue); sisters: June Teter (Larry) and Linda Wood; grandchildren: Roland, Tiernan and Paisley; and many other family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; son: Kyle Mooneyham and mother-in-law: Roberta Hand, whom he considered a second mom, and brother-in-law: John Wood.
Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Clarence United Methodist Church, 301 South Center Street, Clarence, Missouri 63437. A celebration of Tom's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. In honor of Tom's laid-back style, casual attire, including blue jeans is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that expressions of sympathy be made to an animal rescue charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com
.