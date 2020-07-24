1/1
Tresa Biesemeyer
Tresa Hoffman Biesemeyer

1955 – 2020

Tresa Lynn Hoffman Biesemeyer, 65, of Moberly, MO passed away July 22, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Tresa was born May 13, 1955 in Mexico, MO a daughter of Virgil and Betty Muster Hoffman. She married Melvin Biesemeyer at Moniteau Chapel Church on July 23, 1997. He survives at their home. Prior to retirement she was employed with the University of Missouri Hospital as a secretary. She loved her family and especially enjoyed her cats. Tresa was a member of Grand Prairie Baptist Church

In addition to her husband, Melvin, Tresa is survived by her children, Betty Redmon of Boonville, Bobbie Redmon Murray and husband, Brad of Kingdom City and Kelvin Biesemeyer and wife, Penny of Fredericktown; grandchildren, Triston Redmon, Bobbie Wulff, Kasey Biesemeyer, Kody Biesemeyer, Kolton Biesemeyer, Klayton Biesemeyer, Claire Murray and Chase Murray; great-grandchildren, Macey Wulff, Charley Wulff and Jack Biesemeyer and other close family members including Mary Anne Watson, Dennis Howard, Dorothy Howard, Todd Gooldy and Joey Gooldy.

Tresa was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Hoffman.

Services honoring Tresa's life will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Tim Fairley officiating. Visitation will be Saturday afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to COVID19 public health concerns social distancing will be observed for the visitation and funeral service. The funeral service will be recorded and placed on the funeral home's website following the service for those unable to attend.

Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Masonic Home of Missouri, the American Cancer Society or the Central Missouri Humane Society.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
