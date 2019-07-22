|
|
Virginia L. Walstead, 68, of Higbee Missouri died July 17, 2019. Virginia was born on January 29, 1951 in Moberly, the daughter of Charles Wayne and Mary A (Palmatory) Grapes. She married Michael Walstead on July 31, 1987.
Virginia was a stay-at-home wife and mother, a loving sister and aunt. She loved to dance and loved music. She collected dancing bobble heads, snowmen, and salt and pepper shakers. One of her greatest gifts was mothering her two children and six step-children.
Virginia is survived by her son Everett "Chuck" Pitts of Higbee, MO ; step-sons Michael R Walstead of Joplin, MO, Ronald Walstead of Moberly, MO; Daughter Laura (Jamie) Turner of Bevier, MO; step-daughters Dianna Walstead of Joplin, MO; Brandi (Leo) Walstead Keelan of Newberg, Oregon; Carla Ferro of Moberly, MO; Tamera Sinclair of Moberly, MO; sister RuthAnn (Jerry) Thomas of Stansberry MO; Becky (Ricky) Roberts of Higbee, MO; 25 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Walstead; three siblings and her parents. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at The Bierman Event Center, 214 N Fourth St, Moberly from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 22, 2019