Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pathway Memorial Funeral Home
411 Union Ave
Moberly, MO
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Pathway Memorial Funeral Home
411 Union Ave
Moberly, MO
Wayland Sumpter


1928 - 2020
Wayland Sumpter Obituary
Wayland Howard Sumpter, 91, of Moberly, MO passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mark Twain Assisted Living Facility in Moberly, MO. Wayland (Junior) was born on April 7, 1928 in Randolph County, MO to Wayland Spencer Sumpter and Cora Mae (Coliver) Sumpter.

Wayland was a graduate of Higbee schools. He honorably served in the United States Army for 20 years, and retired as a Sergeant First Class. He was awarded the Purple Heart, ARCOM with valor award, Good Conduct Medal, as well as many other awards. He also served in the Vietnam War and Korean War. Later in life he worked as a police officer for the City of Moberly Police Department, he worked there for over 20 years. Wayland married Maria Eisenhofer in Germany.

Wayland was an active member of the Fairview Church of Christ. He liked to tell jokes, his war stories, loved to travel as well as revisit the Moberly Police Department on Fridays with donuts. His family will always remember him as a "GREAT!" guy. He will be remembered for his patriotism, orneriness, little cans of Pepsi, his fondness of sweets and his love of trading vehicles.

He is preceded in death by his son, Ernie Eisenhofer; parents, Wayland and Cora Sumpter; spouse, Maria Eisenhofer; sister, Elnora Dunkin and brothers, Billy, Gerald and Adrian Sumpter.

Wayland is survived by his soulmate and longtime companion, Dorothy Holcomb of Moberly; brothers, Russell Sumpter of Moberly, Jackie and Ruth Sumpter of Higbee, Vernon and Sue Sumpter of Sturgeon, Gary and the late June Sumpter of Moberly; grandchildren, Eric and Crystal Eisenhofer of Clarksville, TN, David and Melody Eisenhofer of Muncie IN; 5 great grandchildren; step children and step grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Wayland Sumpter will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home, Moberly, MO with military honors, internment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Clark, MO. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd., Ste. 7-A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com. ?Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Mar. 17, 2020
