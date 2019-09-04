|
Wilbur Deane Hulett, 78, returned to his heavenly home on August 29, 2019. He passed quietly while surrounded by his children and wife as they sang, prayed and praised.
Deane was born to Gerald and Zelma (Timbrook) Hulett, in Shelby County, Missouri on July 23, 1941.
He attended Kirksville Bible School and Kansas City College and Bible School. For over four decades he proudly served in the sheet metal trade starting as a shop worker and retired as Vice President of H.G. Butzer Inc. sheet metal department. He accepted Christ as a young adult and quickly shared his gifts with his Christian communities at the Fulton Church of God (Holiness), Heartland Church of the Nazarene, and Moberly First Assembly of God.
Deane married his best friend, Carolyn (Smith) Hulett, on July 29, 1960 in Reform, Mo. Together they raised four children and enjoyed nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Deane is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his daughter, LaDeana and Steve Desmond, and his sons, Kevin and Betsy Hulett, Kent and Michelle Hulett, and Brent and Darla Hulett. He is also survived by god-daughter Kenda and Steve Heimericks.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Hulett; his parents, Gerald and Zelma Hulett; and his great-granddaughter, Layla Rose Desmond.
A celebration service of Deane's life will be held at the Heartland Church of the Nazarene in Fulton, Mo. at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. A visitation will be held at the Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton, Mo. on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
He spent his life supporting the Harmony Hill Youth Camp and the family encourages financial gifts to this ministry instead of flowers. You may also donate for a memorial bench in honor of Deane in Lantern Pointe Subdivision. Checks may be made out to Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sept. 4, 2019