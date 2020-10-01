William Hall

William Lloyd Hall of Huntsville, age 90, passed away Sunday, September 27 at The Neighborhoods in Columbia. Born in Red Oak, Iowa, to William Henry Hall and Gladys (Tolliver) Hall, Bill came to Missouri as a young man and then proudly enlisted as a US Marine, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served two tours during the Korean War as an infantryman and in the Military Police, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Bill married Virginia Bagby of Huntsville in 1954, and worked for more than 30 years operating heavy equipment in the coal-mining industry, first for Peabody Coal and then for AECI. He was a member and former deacon of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Bill enjoyed music, classic cars, working on his farm and spending time with family. He is survived by his two daughters, Terri and Cheryl Hall, his granddaughter, Hailey Knouff, all of Columbia, and his two sisters, Faye Burkett of Cuba, Illinois and Thelma Stoneburner of Huntsville. He was preceded in death by his wife Viriginia, his son Mike, both parents, and his brothers: Russell, Herbert, Everett, Duane, Wayne, and Harold.
A private service will be held Thursday, October 1 in Huntsville. There will be a public burial with military honors at 1:30 in the Huntsville Cemetery. The family requests that mourners wear a mask and maintain 6 feet distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association