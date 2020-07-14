William "Billy" Frederick Page II, 55, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 10, 1965 in Marceline, MO to William "Red" Page and Barbara Napier Page.
Bill was a graduate of Moberly Senior High School, class of 1983. After graduating from Moberly, he attended Northeast Missouri State in Kirksville before obtaining his degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri in Columbia. His work in commercial insurance allowed him to live in different states and travel to other countries. He ultimately went to work for Philadelphia Insurance Company in Leawood, KS, where he became the Assistant Vice President.
Bill was a huge fan of the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and Mizzou Football. He was also a lover of road trips and music, especially the band U2. Bill was a devoted father and role model who leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love.
Those preceding Bill in death are his grandparents, William and Louise Page and Florence Christie.
Survivors include his parents, William "Red" and Barbara Page of Moberly; brother, James "Jimmy" F. Page of Kansas City, MO; companion, Evelyn Newman; his children, William F. Page III, 30, Ashley Page, 25, and Brett Matthew Page, 21; his ex-wife, mother of his children and friend, Heather Hughes; countless uncles, aunts and cousins.
A memorial service celebrating the Bill's life will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly, MO. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Bill's honor are suggested to the American Cancer Society
, 2409 Hyde Park Rd., Jefferson City, MO 65109.
Condolences may be shared online at www.pathwaymemorial.com
. ?