William Wade "Willie" Koffman, 59, stepped into eternity on November 10, 2019. He was born May 11, 1960 in Moberly, Missouri to John and Carolyn (Canon) Koffman.
Willie was a 1979 graduate of Moberly High School.
He worked as a wholesale lighting salesman for 30 years in California, Nevada, and Missouri.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn J. Koffman of Moberly; brothers, Judge Robert Koffman and wife Doris of Sedalia, Missouri and John P. Koffman and wife Julee of Casper, Wyoming; sister, Jennifer Robinett and husband Eugene of Springfield, Missouri; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Koffman.
Willie was a professional musician, playing percussion for various entertainers in Las Vegas, the Nevada Symphony, the Sedalia Smith Cotton Show Choir, and many rock bands. He was also a competitive skydiver and loved to golf. Willie was a free spirit who always enjoyed meeting new people, and he loved his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Missouri Baptist Children's Home would be appreciated.
Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be, Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services honoring and celebrating Willi's life will follow at 3:00 p.m. Committal prayer and burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Nov. 13, 2019