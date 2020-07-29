Adam Joseph NaymonJanuary 10,1979- July 21,2020We are sad to announce that Adam, our most beloved son,father,brother,family member and friend has suddenly passed. He will be greatly missed by his Father Eugene Naymon(Dee) Mother Hazel Naymon, Brother Jeff Singleton (Robin) Jonathan Roman, Sister Veronica Moon (Rustin) Former wife Amber Naymon and children Jasmine Rose Naymon and Trent Joseph Naymon. He will greatly missed by all his family and many wonderful friends. Graveside services to be held at Ceres memorial cemetery on July 30th at 2pm