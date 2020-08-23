Adelaido DiarteAugust 25, 1925- August 14, 2020Adelaido Diarte passed peacefully at the age of 94, on August 14, 2020. Mr. Diarte was born in Sinaloa, Mexico and was a long time resident of Modesto, California. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rosario Diarte, his children Roberto, Maye, Mario, Esther, Noemi, Laura and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Diarte enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. We will remember him for his contagious laugh and and his love for life.