Adelaido Diarte
1925 - 2020
Adelaido Diarte
August 25, 1925- August 14, 2020
Adelaido Diarte passed peacefully at the age of 94, on August 14, 2020. Mr. Diarte was born in Sinaloa, Mexico and was a long time resident of Modesto, California. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rosario Diarte, his children Roberto, Maye, Mario, Esther, Noemi, Laura and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Diarte enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. We will remember him for his contagious laugh and and his love for life.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
